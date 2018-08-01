Rome

INAIL's 1.6 bn surplus 'too much' - oversight body

Do more for victims of work accidents, illnesses - Luciano

INAIL's 1.6 bn surplus 'too much' - oversight body

Rome, August 1 - Giovanni Luciano, the president of the CIV oversight body of INAIL, criticized the Italian workplace accidents and professional illness insurance institute on Wednesday over its surplus for 2017. He said the surplus of 1.63 billion euros was "too much". "It would be better to have a smaller surplus but better services and earings for the injured," Luciano said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

di Emanuele Cammaroto

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta, 14 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

'Ndrangheta, 14 ordinanze
di custodia cautelare

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33