INAIL's 1.6 bn surplus 'too much' - oversight body

Rome
01/08/2018
Rome, August 1 - Giovanni Luciano, the president of the CIV oversight body of INAIL, criticized the Italian workplace accidents and professional illness insurance institute on Wednesday over its surplus for 2017. He said the surplus of 1.63 billion euros was "too much". "It would be better to have a smaller surplus but better services and earings for the injured," Luciano said.
