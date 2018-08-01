Vatican City

Idols require blood warns Pope

'Economic structures sacrifice human lives for better profits'

Idols require blood warns Pope

Vatican City, August 1 - Pope Francis warned against worshiping money during his weekly general audience on Wednesday, stressing that "idols require blood". "In ancient times human sacrifices were made to idols but even today people sacrifice their children for their careers, neglecting them or simply refusing to have them," the Argentine pontiff said in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall in his first general audience after the July break. "Money robs us of life, and pleasure leads to loneliness. "Economic structures sacrifice human lives for better profits. "One lives in hypocrisy, doing and saying what others expect of us, because the god of self-affirmation imposes it. And lives are ruined; families are destroyed; and young people are abandoned to destructive habits, all to increase profit".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

di Emanuele Cammaroto

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta, 14 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

'Ndrangheta, 14 ordinanze
di custodia cautelare

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33