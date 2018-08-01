Banking union, eurozone budget are priorities-Tria, Le Maire

Rome

French, Italian ministers want greater stability for euro area

Rome, August 1 - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and his French counter part Bruno Le Maire agreed in a meeting in Rome on Wednesday that "completion of all aspects of the banking union" and the "creation of euro area budget" should be priorities for the European agenda. A joint statement said the aim of a eurozone budget would be to "guarantee greater stabilization and convergence within the area". Speaking to reporter, Le Maire also commented on Italian Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's calls for the TAV Lyon-Turin high speed rail line to be revised. "I'm not shocked by Luigi Di Maio's questions (about the TAV), they are legitimate and I respect them," he said. "It's a project that costs many billions of euros and so it is necessary to guarantee revenue for the taxpayer. "So we are waiting for the official position of the Italian government. We are patient".

