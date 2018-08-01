Sala says No to Milan in governance for 2026 Olympics

Milan, August 1 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has said the northern city is not interested in being involved in the governance for a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics after failing to get to nod to be Italy's candidate city on its own. The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has suggested the three Italian cities to have expressed an interest in hosting the games - Milan, Turin and Cortina - form a joint bid. In a letter to CONI President Giovanni Malagò, Sala added, however, that Milan would still be willing to host Olympic events. "Dear Giovanni, with regret I see that, in the decision for the bid for the 2026 Games, political reasons are prevailing over sporting and regional ones," the letter read. "Out of spirit of service to the country, Milan confirms its willingness, wherever requested, only to be a venue for races or events as, given the current conditions, it does not deem its participation in the governance of 2026 to be practicable".