Over 600,000 entire families jobless in south - report

Rome, August 1 - All the members of around 600,000 families in southern Italy are looking for work, almost double the 362,000 totally jobless households there in 2010, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Svimez institute. This compares to 470,000 totally jobless families in the centre and north of Italy. Svimez warned of "growing pockets of margination and social degradation, in part due to the weakness of the public services in the periphery areas". The report also described the "growing phenomenon of the working poor" as "worrying" saying a reduction in the quality of jobs and a big increase in the number of people forced to work part time were factors.

