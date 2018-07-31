Rome

Some 83,000 candidates for fix-number university courses

Around 67,000 for medicine

Some 83,000 candidates for fix-number university courses

Rome, July 31 - The education ministry said Tuesday that 83,127 candidates had enrolled for the tests for admission to fixed-number university degree courses for the 2018/2019 academic year. It said 67,005 were applying for medicine and dentistry, compared to 66,907 last year, 7,986 for architecture (down from 9,340 in 2017) and 8,136 for veterinary science (8,431 last year). There are 9,779 places for medicine, 1,096 for dentistry, 7,211 for architecture and 759 for veterinary science.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33