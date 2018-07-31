Some 83,000 candidates for fix-number university courses

Rome, July 31 - The education ministry said Tuesday that 83,127 candidates had enrolled for the tests for admission to fixed-number university degree courses for the 2018/2019 academic year. It said 67,005 were applying for medicine and dentistry, compared to 66,907 last year, 7,986 for architecture (down from 9,340 in 2017) and 8,136 for veterinary science (8,431 last year). There are 9,779 places for medicine, 1,096 for dentistry, 7,211 for architecture and 759 for veterinary science.