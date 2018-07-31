Rome

Drop Brizzi sex abuse case - prosecutors

Accusations against Italian film director by three women

Rome, July 31 - Rome prosecutors have decided to request that a probe into alleged sexual abuse by Italian film director Fausto Brizzi be dropped, sources said on Tuesday. Brizzi, who specialises in popular comedies, was put under investigation in April after three women filed complaints over alleged episodes that took place in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Brizzi was questioned by investigators about the allegations in April. Earlier this year movie and theatre producer Luca Barbareschi told ANSA he had Brizzi under contract for three years. Barbareschi said "Brizzi is a genius. He has a wonderful mind. This #metoo gang are loonies. It's comical".

