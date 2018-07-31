Once-a-month free museum access to end - Bonisoli

Naples, July 31 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Tuesday that the programme that sees the public granted free access to Italy's State museums on the first Sunday of every month will be terminated shortly. "After the summer we will eliminate the free Sundays for the museums," Bonisoli said during a visit to Naples' Biblioteca Nazionale library. "The free Sundays were OK to start an advertising campaign but, in my opinion, if we keep on, we'll go in a direction that no one likes. "Nothing is changing for the summer, but things will change after. "I'll let the directors have more freedom. If they want to have a free Sunday, there's nothing wrong with that. "But when it's obligatory, it's no good". Bonisoli's predecessor, Dario Franceschini, called for a rethink. "Why stop this, Minister Bonisoli?" said Franceschini, a member of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Things that are right and function do not have a political colour. "Don't make the world of culture and the Italian public pay for the political desire for a break with the past".