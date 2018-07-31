Rome

International law respected on Asso 28 - Toninelli

Italian Coast Guard not involved says transport minister

International law respected on Asso 28 - Toninelli

Rome, July 31 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that international law had not been breached in the case of a group of migrants reportedly taken back to Libya after being rescued by Italian ship Asso 28. "The only thing I can say is that the Italian Coast Guard was not involved in the coordination of the rescue, so it did not give any directions," Toninelli said on the fringes of a Senate hearing. "Therefore, international law was not violated".

