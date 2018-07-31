Patient arrived with cardboard cast- doctor

Reggio Calabria

Reggio Calabria, July 31 - A cardboard cast photographed on a patient at a Reggio Calabria hospital, sparking reports doctors had restored improvised solutions due to a lack of the proper materials, was not put on by hospital medics, a senior physician said Tuesday. "The patient came to the casualty department with (the fracture) already stabilized with cardboard and we did not take it off solely to avoid wasting time and to be able to do the x-ray immediately and prevent eventual complications," Angelo Ianni, the head of the hospital's Emergency Room, told ANSA. Earlier on Tuesday Health Minister Giulia Grillo vowed to get to the bottom of the case, saying it would be extremely serious if the reports of cardboard being used due to lack of materials were true.

