Dignity decree extends under-35 bonus, 62,000 hires forecast

Rome, July 31 - The decision to extend a social-security incentive on the employment of people under 35 will contribute to the hiring over around 62,000 people between 30 and 35 in a two-year period, according to a technical report on amendments to the government's dignity decree approved by the House's finance and labour committees. The calculation for the jobs boost of based on the number of hires registered in the first five months of 2018.

