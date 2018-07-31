Rome

Top court OKs application of living wills law

Council of State responds to query by health minister

Top court OKs application of living wills law

Rome, July 31 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, has given its approval to the application of landmark legislation passed last year for living wills, sources said Tuesday. The living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. The Council of State gave its okay in an opinion sent in response to a query by Health Minister Giulia Grillo on the legislation with particular reference to the national data bank.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33