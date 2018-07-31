Rome

Bishops daily tells Salvini to weigh his words

Look at reality says Avvenire editor on 'xenophobic climate'

Bishops daily tells Salvini to weigh his words

Rome, July 31 - Avvenire, the daily newspaper of Italian bishops conference CEI, on Tuesday blasted Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for dismissing alarms about a climate of racism in Italy following a recent spate of xenophobic attacks. The opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has accused Salvini of feeding this climate with his tough talk on migrants. "They say there is no racism in what has happened and, furthermore, Interior Minister Salvini dismissed the alarm of those who denounce a xenophobic climate, with the risk of an escalation of racism, as nonsense," read a piece by Avvenire Editor Marco Tarquinio. "Weigh your words. Look at the reality and listen to the voices on the Italian right too. "Denying the evidence of several episodes only grants absolution and makes the monster bigger. "Let's feel shame and react".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33