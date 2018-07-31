Bishops daily tells Salvini to weigh his words

Rome, July 31 - Avvenire, the daily newspaper of Italian bishops conference CEI, on Tuesday blasted Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for dismissing alarms about a climate of racism in Italy following a recent spate of xenophobic attacks. The opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has accused Salvini of feeding this climate with his tough talk on migrants. "They say there is no racism in what has happened and, furthermore, Interior Minister Salvini dismissed the alarm of those who denounce a xenophobic climate, with the risk of an escalation of racism, as nonsense," read a piece by Avvenire Editor Marco Tarquinio. "Weigh your words. Look at the reality and listen to the voices on the Italian right too. "Denying the evidence of several episodes only grants absolution and makes the monster bigger. "Let's feel shame and react".