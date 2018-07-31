Rome

Minister vows to get to bottom of cardboard-cast case

Grillo blasts 'unjustifiable organizational shortcomings'

Rome, July 31 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Tuesday vowed to get to the bottom of the case of a hospital in Reggio Calabria reportedly using cardboard for orthopedic casts because it did not have the material for proper plaster ones. "What happened at the emergency room of Reggio Calabria's Grande Ospedale Metropolitano, where patients with fractures were reportedly treated with improvised, cardboard casts, is something of extreme seriousness," Grillo said in a statement. "No one intends to underestimate the objective difficulties in which the health operators do their jobs. "But what happened, if confirmed, is the fruit of evident, unjustifiable organizational shortcomings... we will uncover all the responsibilities".

