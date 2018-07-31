GDP up 0.2% in 2nd quarter, 1.1% year-on-year - ISTAT

Rome, July 31 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the second quarter with respect to the previous three months and 1.1% in year-on-year terms, according to preliminary calendar and seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The quarterly growth rate is the lowest that has been registered since the third quarter of 2016. The statistics agency said the economy is "slowing". In the first quarter GDP was up 0.3% compared to the previous three months and 1.4% compared to the same period in 2017.