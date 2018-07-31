Some 34 mn Italians taking summer holidays

Rome

Rome, July 31 - Around 57% of the Italian population, some 34.5 million people, are taking, or have taken, a summer holiday this year, hoteliers' association Federalberghi said on Tuesday. It said this included 26.5 million adults and eight million children and marked a 0.5% increase with respect to the 2017 season. The report said Italian people's holidays will generate business of 24.1 billion euros this year, up 9.5% with respect to 2017. The percentage of people choosing destinations in Italy has risen to 80.2%, compared to 78.6% last year, Federalberghi said. It said the number of people going on holiday in September was up too.

