Heat wave sees red alert in five cities

Rome

Intense heat forecast to last until first weekend of August

Rome, July 31 - The heat wave Italy is enduring has prompted the health ministry to declare a maximum, level three alert for five cities in the north and centre of the country on Tuesday - Bologna, Bolzano, Genoa, Perugia and Pescara. Three more cities, Florence, Rieti and Campobasso, will be put on level three alert on Wednesday. The intense heat is forecast to last until the first weekend of August, at least.

