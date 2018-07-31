Osakue attackers 'imbeciles, hope soon in jail' - Di Maio

Rome, July 31 - Industry and Labour Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he hoped the people who attacked Italian athlete Daisy Osakue are soon locked up, while dismissing opposition assertions that the assault was part of racism emergency caused by the government's tough rhetoric on migrants. Osakue, a 22-year-old discus thrower who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, said she thinks the people who injured her eye by hurling an egg at her from a car near Turin made her a target because she is black. There has been a spate of apparently xenophobic attacks in Italy in recent months. "The more you talk about attacks on people of colour, the more society reflects on what imbeciles and how criminal those who do these things are," Di Maio, the leader of the anti-estasblishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), told RAI radio. "I hope they put them in jail soon, starting with those who hit our Azzurri athlete. "These cases are being used to say that the government is instigating racism. "I return these accusations to sender because the figures are clear. "It's not a good thing, but these episodes happened in previous years too".