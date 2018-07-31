Rome

Trump backs Rome on migrants at Conte meeting

EU should follow Italy's example says US president

Trump backs Rome on migrants at Conte meeting

Rome, July 31 - United States President Donald Trump said Italy's tough stance on migrants was one that the rest of the European Union should follow after meeting Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte at the White House on Monday. "I agree very much what you're doing with respect to migration, illegal immigration and even legal immigration," Trump told Conte. He said that Conte's League-5-Star Movement (M5S) executive has "has taken a very firm stance on the border". The new government has denied access to Italian ports to NGO-run ships engaged in migrant search-and-rescue in the southern Mediterranean as part of its tough line.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

Sisma di 3,7 sulla costa tirrenica, trema anche Messina

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta, 11 arresti dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Arresti 'ndrangheta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

'Ndrangheta: morto imprenditore, sospettato di minacce a pm

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Peculato e falso, sindaco in manette

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33