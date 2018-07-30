Rome

Unions against govt pick for RAI presidency

Usigrai, FNSI says Foa nomination against the law

Unions against govt pick for RAI presidency

Rome, July 30 - Two big trade unions said Monday that they were against the government's decision to nominate Marcello Foa to the board of RAI and propose that he be president of the State broadcaster. Italian journalists union FNSI and RAI reporters union Usigrai said this was "a clear violation of the law" in an open letter to the broadcaster's board. It called for it to "take all necessary action to protect the autonomy and independence of the board". The opposition Democratic Party and Forza Italia have criticized the decision to pick Foa too and not just because they were unhappy with the procedure to select him. Foa has made several outspoken comments in the past, including statements expressing Euroskeptic positions and staunch criticism of President Sergio Mattarella.

