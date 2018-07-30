Minister blasts poisoning of quake-hero dog

Rome, July 30 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Monday expressed dismay after Kaos, a German shepherd dog that helped rescue people trapped under rubble in the 2016 Amatrice earthquakem was found poisoned at the weekend. "I have learned with great sadness about the news of the poisoning of Kaos, the dog hero of Amatrice," Grillo said on Facebook. "It was a terrible, unjustified act. In collaboration with (fellow) ministers Sergio Costa (environment) and Alfonso Bonafede (justice), I am working to make tougher the punishments against these odious crimes by heartless criminals".