Brussels proposal for Sophia mission Friday

Brussels, July 30 - Brussels' proposal to revise the EunavForMed (Sophia) mission will be presented at Friday's meeting of the COPS Political and Security Committee, sources said Monday. The revision of the Sophia mission in the Mediterranean was one of the issues raised by Premier Giuseppe Conte in a letter to EU chiefs on managing migrant flows from North Africa. Under the terms of the the naval mission, which was launched in 2015 to combat human traffickers, asylum seekers rescued at sea are taken to Italian ports. Rome says the situation is unsustainable as this system puts too much of a burden on Italy.