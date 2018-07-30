Naples

Govt accomplice if doesn't see racism - PD's Martina

Party leader blasts Salvini's unacceptable simplifications

Naples, July 30 - Maurizio Martina, the leader of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Monday that the government is in danger of being an accomplice to a rising wave of racism following a spate of xenophobic attacks in Italy. "Not seeing the serious risk that we are running after the multiplication of cases of violence on migrants is a huge mistake," Martina said in Naples. "The problem is that there is a worrying racist spiral that should be acknowledged and fought. "A government that does not recognise the problem becomes an accomplice in this spiral. "We denounce the short-sightenedness of the government of (Interior Minister Matteo) Salvini and (Labour Minister Luigi) Di Maio and all those who make comments that deny the problem". Martina made an appeal to other associations and civil-society bodies to join the PD in a big protest against the climate of race hate in September.

