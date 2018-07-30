ArcelorMittal ILVA offer still not good enough-Di Maio

Rome
30/07/2018
Rome, July 30 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he was still not satisfied with ArcelorMittal's revised plan to take over ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant. Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has threatened to block the takeover of the company, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area. "I asked ArcelorMittal for improvements in the environment and jobs level and, as far as I'm concerned, they are not yet satisfactory," Di Maio. The minister has said there were irregularities that saw ArcelorMittal get the OK for a takeover under the previous centre-left government.
