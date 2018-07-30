Migrants often new slaves - Mattarella

Rome
30/07/2018
Rome, July 30 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday that migrants are often the victims of moderns forms of slavery in a message for the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. "Slavery is one of the greatest shames of humanity," the head of State said. "Today, the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, obliges us to reiterate our condemnation against all forms of slavery, old and new, and to battle against it," he added, stressing that "the migratory phenomenon is easy ground for these new forms of slavery. "No country is immune from this systematic violation of human dignity and no one should feel the temptation to look elsewhere. "Around 40 million people are the victims (of new forms of slavery). "These shocking figures have led the United Nations to adopt the target of eliminating the trafficking of human beings by 2030. "These plagues must be eradicated".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Vola col motorino durante l'esame per la patente
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Barca a vela rischia affondare
a Panarea
di Claudia Benassai
Sigilli ai bacini dell'arsenale
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online