Migrants often new slaves - Mattarella

Rome, July 30 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday that migrants are often the victims of moderns forms of slavery in a message for the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. "Slavery is one of the greatest shames of humanity," the head of State said. "Today, the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, obliges us to reiterate our condemnation against all forms of slavery, old and new, and to battle against it," he added, stressing that "the migratory phenomenon is easy ground for these new forms of slavery. "No country is immune from this systematic violation of human dignity and no one should feel the temptation to look elsewhere. "Around 40 million people are the victims (of new forms of slavery). "These shocking figures have led the United Nations to adopt the target of eliminating the trafficking of human beings by 2030. "These plagues must be eradicated".