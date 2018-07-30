Turin

Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Discus thrower hit by egg in face near Turin

Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Turin, July 30 - Italian discus thrower Daisy Osakue risks missing the European championships after being attacked overnight in the province of Turin. Osakue, who holds the Italian under-23 record for the discus and was born in Turin to Nigerian parents, was hit in the face by an egg hurled from a Fiat Doblò car at Moncalieri. She was taken with Turin's Oftalmico eye hospital with an injured cornea and needs surgery to remove a fragment of shell. The incident follows a spate of racially motivated attacks in recent months in Italy that the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has linked to the tough comments and stance on migrants of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Carabinieri police sources, however, said race hate was not suspected in this case, adding that there has been other reports of eggs being thrown at passers-by from the Fiat Doblò in recent days.

