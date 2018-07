Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

Rome, July 27 - The government said Friday that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has nominated Fabrizio Salini to be the CEO of State broadcaster RAI and Marcello Foa to be a board member. RAI's parliamentary oversight body will vote on making Foa president of the broadcaster. Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said the appointments were the start of a "cultural revolution" for RAI after a cabinet meeting on Friday.