Turin

Marchionne seriously ill for over year-Zurich hospital

Former FCA chief underwent most 'advanced treatments'

Turin, July 26 - The Zurich hospital that treated Sergio Marchionne said Thursday that the late Fiat Chrysler (FCA) CEO had been badly ill for over one year. University Hospital Zurich said the Marchionne "had been coming to our hospital for over a year at regular intervals to treat a serious illness. "Despite the use of the all the treatments offered by the most advanced medicine, unfortunately Mr Marchionne passed away," it added, expressing its deepest condolences for the manager's family.

