Conte, Salvini, Di Maio meet for talks

Rome
26/07/2018
Rome, July 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was holding a meeting with his two deputies, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome on Thursday, sources said. The talks were set to focus on various political issues and appointment for top roles at State broadcaster RAI and rail operator FS after the government sacked the board of the latter on Wednesday.
