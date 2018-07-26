Rome

Around 2.8 million in Italy suffer depression - ISTAT

Jobless are particularly at risk says statistics agency

Around 2.8 million in Italy suffer depression - ISTAT

Rome, July 26 - ISTAT said Thursday that around 2.8 million people in Italy suffer from depression, 5.4% of the population over 15, adding that the illness was on the rise among the elderly. The percentage of depressed people in Italy is lower than the EU average of 7.1% for the whole population. But Italy's depression rate is much higher for over-65s at 11.6%, compared to an EU average of 8.8%. The national statistics agency said depression affected 9.1% of women in Italy, compared to 4.8% of men. It said the jobless were particularly at risk. ISTAT said 8.9% of unemployed people aged 35 to 64 said they suffered depression or anxiety, while 10.8% of people who are not active of the labour market did, compared to 3.5% of those in work.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

di Mirella Molinaro

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti a Reggio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti
a Reggio

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni ad imprenditori collusi

'Ndrangheta, sequestro record ad imprenditori collusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33