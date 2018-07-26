Around 2.8 million in Italy suffer depression - ISTAT

Rome, July 26 - ISTAT said Thursday that around 2.8 million people in Italy suffer from depression, 5.4% of the population over 15, adding that the illness was on the rise among the elderly. The percentage of depressed people in Italy is lower than the EU average of 7.1% for the whole population. But Italy's depression rate is much higher for over-65s at 11.6%, compared to an EU average of 8.8%. The national statistics agency said depression affected 9.1% of women in Italy, compared to 4.8% of men. It said the jobless were particularly at risk. ISTAT said 8.9% of unemployed people aged 35 to 64 said they suffered depression or anxiety, while 10.8% of people who are not active of the labour market did, compared to 3.5% of those in work.