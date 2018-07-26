Rome

Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Family minister against use of practice 'banned by our laws'

Fontana says no to recognizing children of gay couples

Rome, July 26 - Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana said Thursday that he was against kids being recognised as the children of both members of a gay couple if they were born via procedures "banned by our laws". "The current family law situation cannot fail to take account of what has been happening in recent months on the issue of the recognition of parenthood, with the registration of children conceived abroad by couples of the same sex via the use of practices that are banned by our laws and should stay so," the League lawmaker told a parliamentary hearing. Fontana seemed to be referring to surrogate parenthood.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

di Mirella Molinaro

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti a Reggio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti
a Reggio

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni ad imprenditori collusi

'Ndrangheta, sequestro record ad imprenditori collusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33