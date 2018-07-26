Holiday traffic to peak Aug 4, 11

Rome
26/07/2018
Rome, July 26 - The interior ministry's Viabilità Italia unit said Thursday that Saturday August 4 and August 11 are set to 'black mark' days for traffic on Italy's highways, with roads packed with holidaymakers setting off for trips. It said that it expected the last two Sundays of August and the first weekend of September to be the peak weekends for people returning from holiday destinations.
