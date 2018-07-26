Rome

Consumer, business confidence stable - ISTAT

Optimism up significantly in construction sector

Rome, July 26 - ISTAT said Thursday that its July indices for business and consumer confidence were "essentially stable". The national statistics agency said its consumer confidence index went up to 116.3 points in July from 116.2 in June. It said its composite business-confidence index was at 105.4 points, compared to 105.5 in June. The confidence index in construction increased from 132.9 to 139.9, the highest level since May 2007, when it was 140.2.

