Milan

FCA stock recovers ground

Share price plunged 15.5% in Milan on Wednesday

Milan, July 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) share price regained 4.35% in early trading on Thursday, taking it up to 14.6%. The stock plunged 15.5% on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday, when it was announced that former CEO Sergio Marchionne had died and the carmarker said its second-quarter profits were down significantly. Related stocks CNH and Ferrari were up 1.31% and 0.98% respectively.

