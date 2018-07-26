Rome

Roma-camp clearance in Rome moves forward

European Court of Human Rights had called for suspension

Roma-camp clearance in Rome moves forward

Rome, July 26 - The operation to clear the Camping River Roma camp due to "sanitary problems" moved forward in Rome on Thursday. The European Court of Human Rights had called for the clearance of the site to be suspended until Friday after an appeal by three inhabitants. The Rome city council sent the court the information is requested about this issue. The first family to leave the camp, a household of five people, were set to be received at a facility provided by the council that will enable them to stay together. At the moment, 24 people have accepted an offer to be housed at structures provided by the council's social services department.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

di Mirella Molinaro

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti a Reggio

Omicidio Canale, tre arresti
a Reggio

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

Omicidio nel 2011, pentito uno dei killer

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni ad imprenditori collusi

'Ndrangheta, sequestro record ad imprenditori collusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33