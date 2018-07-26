Roma-camp clearance in Rome moves forward

Rome, July 26 - The operation to clear the Camping River Roma camp due to "sanitary problems" moved forward in Rome on Thursday. The European Court of Human Rights had called for the clearance of the site to be suspended until Friday after an appeal by three inhabitants. The Rome city council sent the court the information is requested about this issue. The first family to leave the camp, a household of five people, were set to be received at a facility provided by the council that will enable them to stay together. At the moment, 24 people have accepted an offer to be housed at structures provided by the council's social services department.