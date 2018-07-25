Milan

Designer Benusiglio wasn't strangled - experts

Likely suicide say medical examiners

Designer Benusiglio wasn't strangled - experts

Milan, July 25 - Designer Carlotta Benusiglio was not strangled but may have taken her own life on May 31 2016 when she was found hanging by her scarf from a tree in Milan, medical examiners said Wednesday. They said that, "in all probability" 37-year-old Benusiglio died from hanging. There were no "lesions" on the body that could indicate "possible strangulation, partial or total, with the body being hanged afterwards". The experts spoke of "the suicidal nature of the event". Benusiglio's partner is under investigation for murder.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

di Mirella Molinaro

Droga: operazione Cc, cinque arresti nel cosentino

Droga: operazione Cc, cinque arresti nel cosentino

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33