Italian radar finds underground lake on Mars

Rome
25/07/2018
Rome, July 25 - Italian radar Marsis, on the Mars Express probe, has discovered a large saltwater lake a kilometre and a half below the ice of the Red Planet's South Pole, according to a new article in Science journal. The discovery was presented by the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Astrophysics Institute (INAF), the universities of Roma Tre, La Sapienza and Gabriele d'Annunzio (Pescara), and the National Research Council (CNR). The lake can support life, Italian researchers said. It is what they called a "biological niche".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia
di Mirella Molinaro
Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online