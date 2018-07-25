Ready to help Raggi boost security - Salvini (2)

Rome, July 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he was ready to support Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi in efforts to boost security in the Italian capital. "I'm ready to listen to Mayor Raggi," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, said ahead of a meeting with the first citizen. "If there are proposals to bring more security to Rome, especially on the outskirts of the city, I will be fully at her side". Salvini also commented on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) suspending the clearing of a Roma camp in the city - the Camping River camp. "The European court in Strasbourg will not block the restoration of law and order," said Salvini, who has frequently threatened to raze Roma camps.