Casalesi informant seen as breakthrough in clan probe

Schiavone jr son of jailed boss Sandokan

Caserta, July 25 - Investigators believe that the decision by Nicola Schiavone to turn State witness could produce important new evidence shedding light on the relationship the Casalesi clan of the Camorra mafia has with the worlds of business and politics. Nicola Schiavone is the son of Francesco "Sandokan" Schiavone, one of the Camorra bosses to feature in Roberto Saviano's exposé of the Campania mafia, Gomorra. Having been the head of the clan for a decade after the arrest of his father, Nicola Schiavone knows many secrets about the clan's business dealings and its riches. The Casalesis are one of the most powerful clans in the Camorra, which is based in and around Naples but has spread its tentacles far and wide.

