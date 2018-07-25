Priest arrested, caught in car with 10-yr-old girl

Florence, July 25 - A 70-year-old priest working for a parish near Florence has been arrested and is accused of aggravated sexual assault after being caught in a car with a 10-year-old girl on Monday, sources said Wednesday. Local newspapers said Don Paolo Glaentzer risked being lynched after being found in the car with the girl behind a supermarket in an area between the provinces of Prato and Florence. A local resident reportedly spotted the priest with the girl, got her out of the car and informed other people. Trouble broke out and police reportedly had to intervene. During questioning with investigators, Glaentzer confessed that Monday's encounter was not his first meeting with the girl, the sources said.