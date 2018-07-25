Racist laws led to Roma extermination - Mattarella

Rome, July 25 - Racist laws led to the extermination of the Roma, President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday. He added that "the poison of racism is still penetrating society". Mattarella said "tested with measures implemented in the African colonies, despite the robust roots of thousand-year-old Italian civilisation, racial laws led to the ferocious persecution of Jews, a premise for the Holocaust. "In the same way it was unleashed against Roma and Sinti, and those monstrous discriminations led to the extermination, the 'porrajmos', of the Gypsies." The head of State was speaking on the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of the Manifesto of Race in Italy.