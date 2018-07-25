Rome

Racist laws led to Roma extermination - Mattarella

Poison of racism still penetrating society

Racist laws led to Roma extermination - Mattarella

Rome, July 25 - Racist laws led to the extermination of the Roma, President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday. He added that "the poison of racism is still penetrating society". Mattarella said "tested with measures implemented in the African colonies, despite the robust roots of thousand-year-old Italian civilisation, racial laws led to the ferocious persecution of Jews, a premise for the Holocaust. "In the same way it was unleashed against Roma and Sinti, and those monstrous discriminations led to the extermination, the 'porrajmos', of the Gypsies." The head of State was speaking on the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of the Manifesto of Race in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Cade da impalcatura, muore operaio

Droga: operazione Cc, cinque arresti nel cosentino

Droga: operazione Cc, cinque arresti nel cosentino

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia

di Mirella Molinaro

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33