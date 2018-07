Benigni hurt falling off dinghy

Sassari, July 25 - Roberto Benigni fell off a dinghy and injured his lower back in Sardinia Tuesday and was hospitalised but does not need an operation, La Nuova Sardegna newspaper reported Wednesday. The Oscar-winning comic, actor and director complained of "very strong" pains in his lower back. Benigni, 66, will have to spend a few days of "absolute" rest in hospital, medical sources said. He has said he does not want to make any statements as yet.