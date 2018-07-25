Turin, July 25 - Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne is dead. The 66-year-old took over Fiat in 2004 when the Italian auto group looked in danger of going to the wall and turned its fortunes around in spectacular fashion. Marchionne strung together a series of successes during his 14-year reign, not least the coup in persuading Barack Obama to back the seemingly improbable merger with ailing US carmaker Chrysler at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis. Under his leadership, the merged company went from strength to strength. "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," said John Elkann, the president of the Agnelli-Elkann family holding company Exor. "I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion. "My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done. "Our thoughts are with Manuela, and his sons Alessio and Tyler. "I would ask again everyone to respect the privacy of Sergio's family". Marchionne was replaced as FCA CEO by Mike Manley at an energy board meeting at the weekend after his condition deteriorated following a shoulder operation in a Zurich hospital.