Turin
25/07/2018
Turin, July 25 - Sergio Marchionne is dead, sources close to the former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) CEO said on Wednesday. The 66-year-old took over Fiat in 2004 when the Italian auto group looked in danger of going to the wall and turned its fortunes around in spectacular fashion. Marchionne strung together a series of successes during his 14-year reign, not least the coup in persuading Barack Obama to back the seemingly improbable merger with ailing US carmaker Chrysler at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis. Marchionne went into a Zurich hospital last week for a seemingly routine shoulder operation.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia
di Mirella Molinaro
Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online