Woman beaten to death on Costa Smeralda

Arzachena, July 25 - Two Moroccan men have been detained after a 34-year-old woman died in hospital in Olbia on Tuesday following a brutal beating in Baia Sardinia, in Sardinia's beautiful Costa Smeralda area, sources said Wednesday. Jalal Hassissou, 40, and Soufyane El Khedar, 36, have been held over the homicide of Zeneb Badid, who was also Moroccan. All three were residents of northern Sardinia. Investigators believe the woman was punched and kicked and had her head smashed against a toilet and a bathroom sink. The men took the woman to an out-of-hours duty doctor, saying the injuries were caused by a fall, the sources said. It is suspected that the attack was sparked by Hassissou's jealousy at alleged approaches on the woman by another man.