FCA opens 0.2% down

Milan
25/07/2018
Milan, July 25 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's (FCA) share price was down 0.21% at 16.52 euros at the opening of trading on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday. The stock bounced back 2.39% on Tuesday after suffering major losses on Monday following Sergio Marchionne's illness-enforced exit at the weekend. New CEO Mike Manley is set to answer investors' questions later on Wednesday as the Italian-American carmaker presents its second-quarter results.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La festa dei 18 anni finisce in tragedia
di Mirella Molinaro
Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online