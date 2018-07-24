Search for missing girl continues - prefect

Brescia
24/07/2018
Brescia, July 24 - The search for a 12-year-old autistic girl who went missing in woodland near Brescia last Thursday is continuing, Brescia Prefect Annunziato Vardè said Tuesday. Sniffer dogs from the Netherlands have been brought in to help in the search. The mayor said the search will continue until Saturday. After that, only specialists will stay on the ground in the area, Vardé said. Italo-Pakistani girl Iuschra Gazi apparently wandered off when she was on a trip with a group of disabled children.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"
di Francesco Altomonte
Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online