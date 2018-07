Cota gets 1 yr 7 mts in Piedmont funds case

Turin, July 24 - Former Piedmont Governor Roberto Cota got one year and seven months in jail on appeal Tuesday in a case of improperly refunded party funds in the northern Italian region. Cota, a member of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, had been acquitted at the first-instance trial two years ago. All 25 defendants in the so-called 'Reimbursement-ville' case were found guilty.