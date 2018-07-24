Milan

FCA closes 2.39% up

Ferrari, CNH, Exor also recover

Milan, July 24 - FCA closed 2.39% up Tuesday after losing 1.5% on Sergio Marchionne's exit Monday. Relates stocks fared well too. CNH closed 3.78% up, Exor 1.53% up and Ferrari 0.4% up. Ferrari fell almost 5% on Monday while Exor suffered a loss of 3.25% on Monday and CNH shed 1.7% Monday. FCA's Group Executive Council (GEC) met Tuesday for the second day under new CEO Mike Manley, former Jeep chief. Manley is also interim Europe head after Monday's resignation of Alfredo Altavilla who reportedly felt he had been passed over for the top job. Manley and the GEC are examining operational sectors to map out the strategic lines for each brand and each region the group is present in. FCA's second-quarter results will be released on Wednesday.

