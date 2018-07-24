2 Italy Canadairs to leave for Greece

Rome
24/07/2018
Rome, July 24 - Two Canadair water-dropping planes belonging to the Italian fire service are set to leave Italy to help fight wildfires in Greece in the next few hours, sources said Tuesday. They will be operational on Wednesday, sources said. Sources said Athens authorities had asked for help. According to the Greek fire service, 74 people have died in fires near Athens. Some reports have suggested the toll could be as high as 100.
